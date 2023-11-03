Miss Peggy: Iconic waitress retires

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Peggy Bailey left North Carolina 62 years ago with her mom.

Her first job was waiting tables at Duke and Lou’s in Park Heights. Then off to the Holiday Inn in Pikesville. Next job was at the Candlelight Lodge followed by the Middleborough Inn in Essex.

Finally, she planted herself at Jennings Café on Frederick Road in Catonsville for the next 44 years.

On Saturday, Miss Peggy retires.

“I don’t want to,” said Baltimore’s best waitress.

But a gust of wind blew a door right into her back and knocked her flat. She can’t work anymore.

“Tried to make it to 85, but I have to stop at 81,” she said.

She sat down for our interview in what is called “Peggy’s Parlor.”

She loves people. Loves them.

She was married for 20 years and had two sons. Her husband died 40 years ago.

I asked her why she never remarried, “My mother, my sons, my customers came first. I wanted to take care of them.”

Miss Peggy never wrote an order down. Never. Whether it was a party of 2 or 22. Never.

Biggest tip was 500 dollars and it’s a secret of who gave her that bag.

Her party is scheduled for this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Iamp's at Jennings Café on Frederick Road in Catonsville.

After all the hugs, kisses, and tears she will leave for Ohio to live with her son.

She gave all who ever met her a great life, and now she will drink her Miller High Life in what has been a heck of a run.

