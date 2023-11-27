Miracle on 34th Street lights up Hampden

BALTIMORE — It's one of Baltimore's oldest holiday traditions.

The Miracle on 34th Street display in Hampden returned Saturday to ring in the new holiday season.

Guests can stroll and stare in awe of the colorfully decorated homes that line the 700 block of West 34th Street.

"It is one of the greatest spectacles of holiday lights, I think, in the region, and the neighbors do it themselves," said Councilwoman Odette Ramos. "And spreading joy during this holiday season, so I'm really grateful to them for all that they do. It takes a while to set all of this up. So, it's amazing."

Santa also made a special appearance.

This year was the 74th year of the event, and according to their website, the lights will be up until New Year's Day.

You can see them Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.