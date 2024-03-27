Minneapolis bridge lit up in Maryland colors to support Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE — Last night, the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis was lit red, white, yellow and black, the colors of Maryland's flag.

This was to show support to Baltimore residents following the Key Bridge collapse.

In a message on X, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said,"Our thoughts are with those injured or still missing, and with the brave first responders following this morning's bridge tragedy in Baltimore."

Officials said the six construction workers that fell into the Patapsco River after the bridge collapsed are now presumed dead.

They were working on the bridge when it plummeted into the river below.

Governor Wes Moore said the victims were filling potholes and supporting their families by living the "American Dream."

"The thing that they reminded me of was these were individuals who left home that night to fix potholes," he said. "They had no idea that they would not make it home. That wasn't even a possibility. But the thing that the families also wanted to remind me is that these were brothers and these were sons and these were husbands who these families relied on. And I told them that we would be there for them as well."