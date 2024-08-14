Mini-bike driver hospitalized after crash in Severn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Severn Tuesday evening.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Evergreen Road and Beverly Road.

Police say a 2021 Axis Offroad mini-bike was traveling north when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Evergreen Road.

The mini-bike was struck by a 2017 Subaru Outback, causing the bike driver to be ejected. He was also not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.