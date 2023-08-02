Mindgrub Technologies partners with BSO for interactive performance

BALTIMORE — Mindgrub Technologies has partnered with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to present a first-of-its kind celebratory event using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The event, "AI in A Minor," will take place at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on August 9.

The evening includes an interactive demonstration that blends technology and music by having the BSO chamber ensemble perform using generative AI technology.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., when attendees will have the opportunity to experience AI, ChatGPT, and virtual reality in unique artistic, food, and beverage applications.

The mainstage concert and panel event will start at 7:00 p.m., featuring performances of established and newly composed pieces.

By using various models, AI can generate music that is influenced by existing artists like Philip Glass, Nat King Cole, and Taylor Swift, while adhering to a specific style of music and instrumental constraints.

Once generated, the music is transformed into sheet music, enabling the musicians of the BSO to bring it to life through their performances.