Millions in funds coming to Maryland for clean water infrastructure

More than $240 million is coming to Maryland to modernize the state's clean water infrastructure, according to a statement from the Democrats in Maryland's congressional delegation.

The funding comes from an Environmental Protection Agency program dedicated to clean water.

The money will go to the Maryland Department of the Environment to help provide low- or no-interest loans to fund critical water infrastructure projects across the state.

In a joint statement, the Democratic lawmakers say, "Modernizing our water infrastructure is a critical public health priority."

Water infrastructure issues have caused problems in the Baltimore region in the last few years, including a sink hole that destroyed homes on North Avenue in July of 2022 and E. coli contaminated water in September of the same year.