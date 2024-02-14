Milestone reached in Baltimore Black Sox memorial project

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is rich with Negro League history. One of the city's most well-known teams is the Baltimore Black Sox.

An important milestone has been reached for for the team's new memorial.

Parks and People (P&P), in collaboration with South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, are advancing the community outreach and engagement phase of the project. The project management team is asking for feedback through an online survey to learn about community priorities before the initial design takes shape.

The memorial will be a prominent feature along a new African American Heritage Trail, symbolizing the legacy and influence they've had on Baltimore's history.

The organization is hoping to build the park in the Westport area, since Westport was home to the Negro League teams in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Organizers are envisioning a statue garden, possibly with "10-foot-tall bronze statues of great south Baltimore sports legends, starting with the Black Sox but maybe expanding beyond them to incorporate the broad history of sports traditions in Baltimore," said Brad Rogers, executive director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

This phase also includes the launch of the first HBCU partnership. Coppin State University students are providing a pivotal role in researching the Black Sox's history, ensuring the memorial has authentic storytelling.