Midnight Madness brings the holiday spirit to downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Stores are open late in downtown Annapolis as the vendors get ready for midnight madness.

The all night shopping extravaganza brings people from all over to grab the perfect gift, or indulge on themselves.

"It gets everyone in the holiday spirit, this town is so beautiful when it's decorated for the holidays," said Erik Evans, executive director, Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

The madness is focused on helping small and local businesses, which is the full focus of Local by Design owner Susan Sears.

"As a small business owner, a lot of the year can be tough. We're so excited when the holiday season comes," said Sears, owner, Local by Design.

Sears' shop is filled with art and treats from local artisans.

Of course there's no shortage of beach and crab themed items -- but the front of her store is reserved for Christmas items.

"We've got everything from Santa Claus and Christmas tree pasta to Fraser fir candles, it's an exciting time," said Sears.

The downtown storefronts are filled with holiday decor.

The shop owners stocked up on holiday treats.

"It is a tradition and people look forward to it. As a matter of fact, a couple of days leading up to midnight madness are kind of eerily slow because everyone is gearing up. They like to bundle up, they like to put on their winter coat, they like to have an excuse to shop with their friends and what better place than beautiful downtown Annapolis," said Sears.

Midnight madness is the first three Thursdays in December.

Live music starts at six but most shops start their specials at 4.