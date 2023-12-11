Middle school students rewarded with gifts for perfect attendance

BALTIMORE — A room full of excited middle schoolers sat anxiously in front of a table full of presents unaware why they were called out of class today.

"Because all of you had perfect attendance for the first quarter of school, which is amazing, give yourselves a round of applause," said Beth Littrell with the United Way.

Out came the gifts, each student got to pick from a list of 12 different items.

Things like basketball hoops, headphones, speakers and art sets.

"I like to draw pictures of people, cartoons, I like to draw food, I like to draw fruit, I like to draw anything I see in a TV show. Anything," said Kennedy Johnson.

Johnson upgraded her art supplies with a new kit.

It's a rewarding moment for all her hard work getting to school on time and getting good grades.

"It [can] be pretty hard cause sometime I get like sick but I still have to push myself to get up and come to school every day so I can have my education," said Johnson.

Harlem was excited to get his present, but didn't want to open it at school, instead waiting to open it at home with his family.

The United Way organizes the event with the help of Safeway.

It's a part of its on track for success program which focuses on helping young students succeed.

"A lot of it is working with the parents and making sure that they have everything they need to make sure the kids can get here. Offering resources such as school supplies, food, some of the barriers that these students might have or face that might make it difficult for them to make it to school we make sure that we are offering everything that we can to make that process easier," said Littrell.

The students were promised another surprise if they keep up their good work for the entire school year.