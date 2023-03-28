Middle school student charged for threatening violence toward 10 other students

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An Urbana Middle School student has been charged with threats of mass violence after allegedly threatening 10 other students in Frederick County.

Around 3:30 p.m., Frederick County Public Schools personnel notified the Sheriff's Office about threats of violence made at the middle school.

A UMS student created a PowerPoint presentation allegedly threatening violence toward 10 other UMS students.

Deputies immediately started an investigation and quickly identified the male UMS student as the suspect. Police say he will face charges to include threats of mass violence and other charges are pending.

School resource officers contacted all 10 families of the students targeted to ensure they of this situation and that there was no threat.

Since the suspect is a minor, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office will not release the name or any other identifying information.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.