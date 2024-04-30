Michelle lives up to her last name by giving her kidney to a stranger

BALTIMORE — Michelle Love can't sit still. She is either concocting a 19-course dinner, feeding those in need, adding new pages to a book she's writing, hosting a fundraiser, or donating a kidney!

A decade ago, while others were writing resolutions for the New Year, she was in church on New Year's Eve, writing down solutions. One of them read, "It's time to donate a kidney now."

Two hours after jotting this down in her journal, she gets on Facebook. She sees a post from a friend of hers saying another friend needs a kidney for her father.

A decade later, Sal Grande is alive and well at 80 years old, carrying Michele's kidney everywhere he goes. A match made in heaven, says Sal. They get together on family occasions. They donate to the hospital where the operation happened in Pennsylvania.

Michelle not only donates her kidney but her heart as well. Love is the driving force behind Santé, a signature event for the National Kidney Foundation. It will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, from 6:30 pm–9:30 pm at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

This business casual evening will feature tastings from a variety of restaurants and caterers, paired with enticing beverages, including: Atlantic Food & Spirits, Atlas Restaurant Group, Bethany’s Bakery, BJ's Pub, Boordy Vineyards, Candi's Sweets, Farmacy Brewing, Little Havana, Lord Baltimore Hotel, Moore Crunch Pretzels, Muddy Tea, Natasha’s Just Brittle, Nonni’s Cookie Jar, Pappas Restaurant, State Fare, The Beaumont, The Classic Catering People, The Local, Tito’s Vodka, Union Craft Brewing, and McCormick & Company (Signature Food Sponsor).

The dollars raised also help fund vital research that advances knowledge about chronic kidney disease, treatment, and patient outcomes. Admission to Santé is $125 per person.

