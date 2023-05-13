MICA's ArtWalk returns to Baltimore after a three-year hiatus

BALTIMORE — Paintings, sculptures, and avant garde fashion pieces: One of the biggest art shows in the area is finally back after three years off. The ArtWalk is back at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).

Friday, a gala was held to kick off the weekend exhibit. Starting May 12, MICA’s campus will be lined with more than 2,000 one-of-a-kind art pieces made by the undergraduate class of 2023.

‘We’re thrilled to invite the public back to our campus for ArtWalk, Baltimore’s premier showcase for next gen artists and designers. You can wind through galleries and teaching studios transformed into gallery spaces and delight in our graduates, on the cusp of their careers, as they launch new thought, beauty, and ideas into the world beyond," Zvezdana Stojmirovic, associate dean of Undergraduate Studies, said.

The event is free for all who want to visit. You can meet the artist and grab some grub. The public can also visit the ArtWalk Commencement Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 to Monday, May 15.

To view all art locations you can see, click here.