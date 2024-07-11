Mfume, Curtis Bay community push for stronger regulation on trains carrying coal

BALTIMORE — Coal pollution is a major concern for people living in Curtis Bay.

​

​They say testing on dust from the area shows trace amounts of coal.

​​​

​"Everybody says the same thing. There's this dark dust, probably coal dust, on their homes, on their cars, inside of their homes to the point where they can't even open their windows," said Carlos Sanchez with the Curtis Bay Land Trust, which pushes for a cleaner environment in the area.

​

​Community groups from around the country submitted a petition to the Environmental Protection Agency to require coal-carrying train cars to put hardcovers on top.​

​Limiting how much pollution would enter the air.

​

​That's in edition to local groups pushing for Maryland department of the environment to get tougher on coal pollution.​

​

​"That was a petition that was sent to MDE (Maryland Department of the Environment) about ten years ago. So, it's been quite some time trying to get the coal terminal and the coal trains covered."

​

​Congressman Kweisi Mfume pressured the EPA in a congressional hearing, asking why nothing has been done. ​

​

​"Poor white, poor Black, poor Latino kids are living there right now breathing that air. Growing, and developing, and increasing the number of asthma and other related respiratory diseases. To me, that's much more important than the profit margin of some of these companies," said Mfume.

​

​Mfume invited EPA administrator Michael Regan to Curtis Bay to see the impacts coal dust is having on the community.

​

​So far, a decision hasn't been made on the petition to require train cars to be covered.

We reached out to CSX, the company who transports coal in and out of Curtis Bay, but they did not respond.