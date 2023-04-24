Metro subway stations set to close for a weekend for communications system upgrade

The Maryland Department of Transportation will be closing down all subway stations to upgrade their communication systems.

All stations will be closed beginning Friday, May 5 at 6:00 p.m. and will not reopen until Monday, May 8, at 5:00 a.m.

“The installation of our new communications-based train control system will provide riders with the state-of-the-art rail communications system our customers deserve,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “As always, improved safety and reliability take top priority in every decision we make to enhance the transit rider’s experience.”

A bus bridge will operate between all subway stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours.

MDOT says that the new system will provide riders with an enhanced transit experience by allowing more accurate control of train movement on the subway system.

The MTA is testing new hardware that controls train movements in and out of the rail yard.

This is all part of a larger initiative that would lead to acquiring new rail cars.