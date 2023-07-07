Watch Now
Metro Subway stations impacted due to electrical fire

WMAR
<p>Picture of MTA light rail. (Jeff Hager, ABC2)</p>
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 18:14:17-04

BALTIMORE — Due to an electrical fire, all Metro Subway stations from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins remain closed while the Maryland Transit Administration conducts a thorough inspection.

The fire occurred prior to the start of service on Friday, June 7.

According to a spokesperson with the MTA, a bus bridge is in place to accommodate users during this time, making all station stops in between.

Signage has been placed at stations to notify riders of the temporary station closures and Transit Ambassadors are available to assist riders to the bus bridge locations.

Riders should use Transit app for the most up-to-date service information or click here.

