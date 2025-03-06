Metro subway hours will be adjusted beginning on March 24, 2025, for railcar testing

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration says it will temporarily adjust metro subway hours.

Officials say the adjustment period is needed to test more railcars and the signal system.

The new hours will begin on Monday, March 24, after a weekend closure that starts at 8:00 pm on Friday, March 21.

Here is when the last trains will depart:

Weekdays

Eastbound: Departs Owings Mills at 10:57 p.m., arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 11:26 p.m.

Westbound: Departs Johns Hopkins Hospital at 11:18 p.m., arriving at Owings Mills at 11:47 p.m.

Weekends and Holidays

Eastbound: Departs Owings Mills at 11:05 p.m., arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 11:34 p.m.

Westbound: Departs Johns Hopkins Hospital at 11:15 p.m., arriving at Owings Mills at 11:44 p.m.

“We appreciate our Metro Subway riders’ patience as we complete critical testing to ensure the new railcars are ready for service,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We understand the inconvenience and are working to minimize disruptions.”

Officials did not say how long the adjustment will last.

