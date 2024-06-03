Metro bus mechanic's spare $20 bill turns him into a millionaire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — You know, whenever I go to the gas station, I usually do everything in my power to get out of there as fast as possible to continue my day, but this Anne Arundel County resident had his eye caught on a bigger prize.

After stopping to get food, he made a trip to the Red Sea Petroleum on West Patapsco Avenue to buy gas.

Once he filled his tank and his stomach up, he noticed he had an extra $20 to spare.

He immediately spotted gold, as in the Gold Rush 777 ticket.

What was supposed to be a simple scan of the scratch-off turned into confusion quickly after he saw the scanner's message to see the cashier.

Before doing that, he decided to just scratch the ticket himself to see the prize.

Once he finished, he saw a number 7 symbol to win the corresponding $1 million.

Surprisingly, he was able to keep his cool through the excitement.

He hasn't yet decided what he will do with the winnings. The new millionaire has worked as a mechanic for 17 years and has no plans of retiring.