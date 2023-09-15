Message alluding to violence to schools 'on the North' deemed not a threat in AACO

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A social media threat was made earlier this week in which it alludes to school violence "on one of the schools on the North."

Anne Arundel County police have been investigating and deemed it not a threat.

"At this point, police have discovered no credible information whatsoever that the reference to "North" concerns any of the schools in our county, including those with the word "North" in their name," Superintendent Mark Bedell said in a letter to families.

All schools continued operating normally and none had disruptions to their normal schedules.

"It is equally important to understand that vague posts such as this one can easily be interpreted as relating to one of our schools when, in fact they have nothing to do with them, Bedell added.

Residents are asked if they have any specific information about this incident, contact police.