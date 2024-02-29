Watch Now
Mervo students are learning their roots through their hair

Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:45:24-05

BALTIMORE — Mervo is learning history through hairstyles. 

Today, the high school observed the end of black history month with a gallery walk. Mervo's cosmetology program set it all up.

Hairstyles from 50 BC to now were represented, with students showcasing the styles and sharing historical figures impact on the world.

Mervo History Gallery walk

One teacher says the experience was eye-opening for students.

"Our students don't understand their roots. And they do not understand the struggle that our forefathers had gone through to allow them to get to this point in education," says Mervo Cosmetology teacher Latheena Galloway.

"So it's very important that they understand everyone's sacrifice so they can take advantage of being at a school that offers an education as well as put them on a path of a career once they graduate."

In addition to teaching about hair care, Mervo's cosmetology school also gives students a chance to graduate with a cosmetology license in addition to their diploma.

