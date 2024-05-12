Mercy Medical Center gives away baby supplies to new mothers.

BALTIMORE — Mother's Day is a time to appreciate and show some love for the caregiver in your life. However, being a new mom can be incredibly overwhelming.

That is where one medical center is coming to help.

On Saturday, Mercy Medical Center capped off its weekend festivities with a baby shower for new and expecting Baltimore City mothers.

The "Shower of Giving" event provides new mothers with the tools they need on their journey into motherhood.

There, volunteers distributed 1,000 diapers bags filled with donated diapers, clothes, wipes, pacifiers, blankets, and bibs.

This is their 150th year of doing the event. The shower also had face painters, a Port Discovery Kid Zone, and a reading nook.