Mercy High School welcomes largest freshman class since 2008 with fun-filled day

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of thousands of students embarked on their first day of school on Monday.

But one school in Baltimore decided to welcome their freshman class in a very unique way.

Mercy High School welcomed their largest freshman class since 2008 with a day full of class bonding activities.

All 122 freshman girls participated in the high ropes challenge, which is an outdoor team-building adventure course where participants navigate through a series of elevated obstacles like rope bridges, balance beams, swinging logs, zip lines and more.

The purpose of the activities was to enhance personal development, build trust and strong relationships, improve communication and enhance problem-solving skills.