Memorial Day observance honors Jewish veterans with patriotic songs and personal remembrances

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Memorial Day observance at Beth El Cemetery in Randallstown honored Jewish veterans with patriotic songs and remembrances.

The commemoration, organized by Beth El Congregation in Pikesville, featured the Beth El Choir performing songs woven into America's cultural fabric.

Cantor Tom King led the program, sharing memories about Memorial Day celebrations from his childhood in small-town America and reading passages from the Gettysburg Address.

Terry Cohen, whose father was a Korean War veteran, expressed what the ceremony meant to her.

"Everything. It is, it is country. It is our love of country. Everything. The songs were wonderful. Some that even took you back, historically in your mind, but it was very nice," Cohen said.

Marcia Friedlander attended the event dressed in patriotic gear from her yarmulke to her walker.

"I've always been a very patriotic person. My uncle was on one of the first ships to land at Normandy on D-Day. Thank God he came home. And we would sit outside and sing all the war songs. I loved that. And I love Beth El," Friedlander said.

The program concluded with a rendition of "Let There Be Peace on Earth." 430 veterans are buried at Beth El Cemetery on Liberty Road.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.