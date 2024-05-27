Memorial day ceremony in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Several cities and groups across our area held ceremonies today to honor those men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military.

In Columbia, veterans and Howard County officials held a flag-raising ceremony and plaque presentation at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center.

From 1949 to 1965, when it was desegregated, it was the county's only all-black high school.

The plaques recognize alumni from the school who served.

The county also held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who died defending our country.