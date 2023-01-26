Memorial blood drive in honor of fallen Harford County deputies

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Harford County will remember two fallen heroes next month.

February 10, 2023 marks seven years since Senior deputy Patrick Dailey and deputy first class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty.

They were shot and killed by a wanted man in Abingdon.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in their honor. The event will be at American Legion Post 17 on Edgewood Road.

The event runs February 10 from 12-6 p.m.