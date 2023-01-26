Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial blood drive in honor of fallen Harford County deputies

deputies.jfif
WMAR
deputies.jfif
Posted at 12:51 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 00:51:13-05

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Harford County will remember two fallen heroes next month.

February 10, 2023 marks seven years since Senior deputy Patrick Dailey and deputy first class Mark Logsdon were killed in the line of duty.

They were shot and killed by a wanted man in Abingdon.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in their honor. The event will be at American Legion Post 17 on Edgewood Road.

The event runs February 10 from 12-6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices