Melodies and memories: Perry Hall Middle School students spend a day with seniors

PERRY HALL, Md. — Melodies and memories. Bringing generations together through music.

Eighth-grade students in the Perry Hall Middle School’s orchestra spent a morning with residents of Brightview’s Towson and White Marsh senior living communities. They had snacks and chatted.

Madison and Evette, who both play violin, spent time with June Kautsch.

“Talking about the school, different music, what they did and what they played, instrument in the band,” June says.

“This event was really good,” says Madison. “I’m glad I got to interact with June and know what life was like for her back in her days.”

“June was really friendly, and I like talking to her,” Evette says. “We got along really well.”

They played music bingo. The seniors had to name songs they grew up listening to, like ‘Splish Splash,’ ‘Hound Dog’ and ‘Rock Around the Clock.’

The event was put on by a grant for intergenerational music programming that the school received.

“Interacting with different generations in the same community and I think that’s really important to know other people beside your age group,” says student Sylvia Chen.

As part of the grant, the students will do concerts at the senior communities, Brightview White Marsh in May and Towson in June.

Evelyn Myers’ husband couldn’t make the trip, but he’ll be able to come to the concert in their community.

“Yes, I’m looking forward to it as well,” Evelyn says. “It was wonderful. I thought it was such a great thing for the kids to do. So sweet of them. To think about us elderly people, you know? It’s great.”

The students and seniors said their ‘see you later’s’. Looking forward to the next time they’ll get together with their new friends.