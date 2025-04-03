Mega Millions is about to change: what you can expect

Changes are coming to the popular nationwide lottery Mega Millions, including ticket price, starting jackpot, and smallest prize amount.

The price to play is going up from $2 to $5, but the minimum winning prize also goes up, from $2 to $10.

"There are no break-even prizes in the new format," says Seth Elkin, the Managing Director of Communications at Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

And the minimum big prize amount is going up, too.

The starting jackpot will now be $50 million instead of $20 million.

All the prizes in between that $10 and the starting jackpot are going up too.

"All of those prize levels are at the 8 levels below the jackpot are all increasing," Elkin says, "and then the jackpot prize should increase more quickly too, because a portion of the sale of each Mega Millions ticket goes to pay the jackpot."

While the price is going up, Elkin adds that there are still going to be the $2 lottery ticket options, like Powerball.

"I think largely what [the change] does is differentiate Mega Millions from Powerball and from other games that are available," he says.

This change will go into effect in all 45 states (plus DC) where Mega Millions tickets are sold following Friday night's drawing, after 10:45 p.m.

He also added that "gambling is a form of entertainment and it's best enjoyed in moderation."

"If you find it becomes more frustrating for you than it is fun, that's a good sign to take a break," Elkin says.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling addiction, you can call 1-800-GAMBLER or click here to get resources either for yourself or to get help talking to loved ones.