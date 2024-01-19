Meet the scouts of Boy Scout Troop 730

PARKVILLE, Md. — You want to feel good.

Take a Wednesday and visit Boy Scout Troop 730 at the White Oak School in Parkville. You get greeted with a smile, and it gets better from there.

These are really not Boy Scouts; consider them "Men Scouts." They are in their 50s, 60s, and 70s; the Scoutmaster is 91. Some have been in scouts since they were 12. Many have taken decades to become Eagle Scouts.

But every Wednesday, they show up. No fights. No cursing. No bad manners. Just men out to enjoy a night with the fellas.

And when you leave, consider yourself lucky, for you just made a room of lifetime friends.

You see, there is no mention of "special needs" in this story because spending time with them gives us all the need to feel special.