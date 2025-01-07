Meet the newest members of the Ravensflock

BALTIMORE — 11 newborn babies got purple some love from Ravens cheerleaders and Ravens mascot POE today.

The newest members of the Ravensflock at Medstar Harbor Hospital got some fresh onesies and blankets.

Born today, one of the 11 shares the same birthday as Ravens quarterback and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Ravens cheerleader Chelsea, who is also a labor and delivery nurse, in Rashod Bateman-like fashion, put her hand skills on display as she wrapped the babies in blankets.

The parents told WMAR they will be locked in for the Ravens game this Saturday.