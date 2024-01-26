Meet John Ziemann: The leader of the band

BALTIMORE — Famous filmmaker and Baltimorean Barry Levinson made a movie back in 1982. It was called "Diner." It was about Baltimore guys getting ready to send a pal off to marry his sweetheart. But before the "I Do's," she had to pass a Baltimore Colts quiz.

Well, we found a hidden extra credit question. Who is the only one who was on the field for the AFC Championship at Memorial Stadium in 1971 and will be on the field for the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday?

Fellas, take a look one booth over for the answer.

WMAR Staff

It is John Ziemann. He says to prepare for the loudest crowd ever, even louder than last Saturday. John is the man behind the Ravens Marching Band. He has been a member since 1962. Even when this city didn't have football, the band played on.

So, this Sunday, for the first time in 53 years, Baltimore hosts an AFC Championship game. And when his band plays the Ravens fight song, man, it will hit.