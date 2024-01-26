Meet Hana, the Swiftie in need of new heart, hoping for a visit from Taylor

BALTIMORE — As Taylor Swift prepares to come to Baltimore to watch the Chiefs and Ravens play, fans anxiously await the pop star to get here.

Fans like Hana watched to see if the Chiefs would win and Taylor would be coming.

"I was actually super excited first and then I was like... I felt a little weird because I didn't know if she was actually going to come or not," said Hana.

She's making a plea for Taylor to come visit her in the hospital.

"We started making videos for Taylor Swift and like technically we made so much videos and a lot of people are tagging," said Hana.

Hana says Taylor's music helps get her through the day.

She has a disease known as dilated cardiomyopathy.

"My old heart isn't like pumping correctly and that's why I have this machine," said the superfan.

To pass the time in the hospital, Hana makes friendship bracelets, a Taylor Swift staple.

"One of my nurses gave me a lot of beads and then we started making them," said Hana.

She even helps her nurses decorate their badges and makes special key chains.

"We do ask people their favorite colors before we make them so we make sure they like their key chain," a nurse said.

The super fan made her plea to Taylor hoping it'll help lighten the burden of dealing with her condition.

"I would be more excited because I am pretty nervous about getting my new heart," Hana.

Taylor hasn't reached out yet, but Hana is hopeful.