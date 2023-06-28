MedStar Air Transport celebrates forty years of saving lives

BALTIMORE — To save someone after a traumatic injury, speed is everything.

And the fastest way to get around is to fly.

MedStar Transport Air Medical Service is celebrating forty years of saving lives in the skies.

It was the first program of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic and flies nearly 6,000 patients a year to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for specialized treatment.

They work as a mobile ICU, treating things like heart attacks, organ transplants, amputations, and complex births, where time is of the essence.

Their care is so critical, the government called on them during 9/11.

"Obviously 9/11 is a day that none of us are ever going to forget. MedStar Transport was the only civilian flight program that was allowed to operate that day and we were the first helicopter at the Pentagon after the attack," said J. Matt Sasser, Medical Director of MedStar Transport.

MedStar currently has three flight bases for helicopters and plans on expanding.