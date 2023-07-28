Medical Examiner unsure whether bullet killing Roy McGrath was self inflicted or fired by FBI agent

BALTIMORE — A new report from the District Attorney's Office in Knox County, Tennessee describes the deadly standoff between FBI agents and Roy McGrath.

Back in March the disgraced ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Larry Hogan no showed his federal trial, launching a three-week nationwide manhunt.

McGrath was accused of stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in state money, and spending it on personal expenses while serving in office.

The search came to a tragic end April 3, when agents got word McGrath was at a Costco on Kingston Pike.

As they converged in the parking lot, McGrath reportedly refused to pull over.

He eventually got boxed-in up the street between a Sonic drive-thru and Advance Auto Parts store.

Still unwilling to surrender, McGrath allegedly told agents he was armed with a loaded gun.

Agents reported seeing McGrath hold the gun to his own head. Meanwhile one agent on scene apparently feared being in the line of fire.

According to the District Attorney's Office, both McGrath and the agent simultaneously fired their guns.

The Medical Examiner was unable to definitively say which of the two gunshots killed McGrath.

Based off those findings the DA said they could not press charges against the involved agent.

"There is also an additional proof problem in this case in that the Medical Examiner, the State’s expert witness necessary to prove a case at trial, cannot testify to a reasonable degree of medical certainty as to either manner or cause of death. Without this necessary proof to establish an element of an offense, any prosecution would fail," said District Attorney General Charme Allen. "In short, the actions of the agents are justified as self-defense, and criminal charges are not supported in this matter."

