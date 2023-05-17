Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Media Rhythm Institute opens new storefront in downtown Baltimore

Kids are learning media and arts skills in a brand new spot On Thursday the Media Rhythm Institute opened up their new storefront in downtown Baltimore. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/media-rhythm-institute-opens-new-storefront-in-downtown-baltimore
MRI Studio.png
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 17:45:47-04

BALTIMROE — Kids are learning media and arts skills in a brand new spot

On Thursday the Media Rhythm Institute opened up their new storefront in downtown Baltimore.

MRI Studios will be a gathering space for students and staff to look at music with a focus on hip-hop.

The goal is to develop students talents, mix it with stem-based workforce training, and prepare them for future careers.

"Young people who come to MRI are learning a lot of practical skills. They're getting ready to be professionals and entrepreneurs, they're getting great experience, They're using their careers, and they're also becoming creators. They're developing a confidence and a vision that they will carry forward with them for the rest of their lives," said Kevin Anderson, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

MRI was created in 2017 to help young artists figure out how the music business works.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices