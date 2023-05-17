Media Rhythm Institute opens new storefront in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMROE — Kids are learning media and arts skills in a brand new spot

On Thursday the Media Rhythm Institute opened up their new storefront in downtown Baltimore.

MRI Studios will be a gathering space for students and staff to look at music with a focus on hip-hop.

The goal is to develop students talents, mix it with stem-based workforce training, and prepare them for future careers.

"Young people who come to MRI are learning a lot of practical skills. They're getting ready to be professionals and entrepreneurs, they're getting great experience, They're using their careers, and they're also becoming creators. They're developing a confidence and a vision that they will carry forward with them for the rest of their lives," said Kevin Anderson, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

MRI was created in 2017 to help young artists figure out how the music business works.