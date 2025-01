BALTIMORE — E-ZPass Maryland customers are being warned of a new scam involving an unpaid bill.

The message will tell customers they have a debt to pay for using a toll road.

"Your vehicle has an unpaid toll bill. To avoid excessive late fees on your bill, please settle it promptly," the message says.

Contributed Photo

This is a "phishing" message trying to get personal information like credit card information, social security numbers, user names and passwords.