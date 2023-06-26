MDTA to host meeting on considerations for pedestrian access on Bay Bridge

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority will host a Virtual Listening Meeting Tuesday, June 27, to provide congestion relief, improve travel and safety across the Chesapeake Bay.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., and its open to the public to learn more and provide feedback on transit, bicycle and pedestrian considerations in the study area for the

Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2.

The Tier 2 Study is focusing on the 2-mile wide corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge. It extends for 22 miles from the Severn River bridge to the US 50/US 301 split.

Alternatives in the Tier 1 Study included ferry service, rail, bus and transportation system, but these did not meet the criteria and can't serve as standalone options.

The June 27 meeting will include presentations on transit and bicycle/pedestrian facilities in the study area, and will poll attendees on their thoughts regarding bike, pedestrian and transit needs.

Those wishing to provide comments at the virtual meeting may:



submit an electronic survey/comment form at baycrossingstudy.com,

email comments to info@baycrossingstudy.com, or

print and mail a completed survey/comment form to:

Bay Crossing Study

2310 Broening Highway

Baltimore, MD 21224.

Click here for more information on participating in the meeting.