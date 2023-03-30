MDTA police investigating I-95 shooting

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday afternoon along southbound I-95 in Baltimore City.

According to police, a silver Honda Civic allegedly fired a weapon at a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the ramp from southbound I-95 to Caton Avenue.

No one in the Silverado was injured.

Investigators believe that the Honda Civic continued onto northbound Caton Avenue after the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact MDTA police at 410-409-2523.