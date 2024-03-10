MDTA Police investigate a deadly single-vehicle crash in Locust Point

BALTIMORE — MDTA Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 4:49 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of East McComas Street for a report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a black Nissan sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck the gate to the South Locust Point Marine Terminal. The car then caught fire.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the MDTA Police at 410-633-1130.