MDTA Police are investigating a suspected highway shooting on Interstate 95

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a suspected shooting on the northbound ramp of I-95 towards Caton Avenue.

Around 1:45 p.m., police say that the driver of a white Ram work truck was taking the ramp from northbound I-95 to Exit 50A when the truck was hit by suspected gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is an open and ongoing. The MDTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to collect and review various pieces of evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the MDTA Police at 443-915-7729.