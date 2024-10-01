MDTA hosts Key Bridge meeting in Turner Station

DUNDALK, Md. — People who live and work in Turner Station, which is the closest neighborhood to where the Key Bridge was, came out Monday night to hear about plans for the future.

Renwick Glen has lived in Turner Station all his life, that's 62 years. And he clearly remembers when the DALI hit the Key Bridge on March 26.

“When the bridge collapsed, it shook the whole neighborhood,” he says. “So, any explosions out there affects the infrastructure of this community.”

Glen was among those who listened as representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation presented plans to rebuild the bridge.

“We wanna be transparent, so we wanna share these regular updates,” says Brian Wolf, director of project management at the Maryland Transportation Department. “And as project milestones come and go, we can share those and be available to answer any questions you may have.”

Charmaine Aponte asked if anyone from Turner Station is on the Key Bridge planning committee. The transportation people admitted that no one from the community is involved.

“It ends up that they're pretty much just stopping by to tell us what they're going to do without our input,” Aponte says.

The bridge representatives say they'll be back to give updates and hear feedback.