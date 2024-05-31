MDTA calling for proposals for Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority released its request for proposals, inviting design-build teams to submit proposals for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

They're looking for proposals from qualified teams advancing the project's goals of collaboration, schedule, safety, quality, cost and aesthetics.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to rebuild the Key Bridge and make the Baltimore area whole again," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. "MDOT will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners as well as local communities to replace the Key Bridge as quickly and safely as possible."

MDTA will be using a process that brings on board a project designer and builder to work side-by-side.

Here are few of the project's milestone dates:



Proposals due: Monday, June 24, 2024

Monday, June 24, 2024 Project team selection: Mid-to-late summer 2024

Mid-to-late summer 2024 Project Completion: Fall 2028

On Tuesday, June 11, the MDTA will host a virtual update for local communities, drivers and other stakeholders.

For more details on the rebuild efforts, click here.