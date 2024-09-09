MDTA accepting applications from firms to oversee construction of Key Bridge

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority announced they're inviting qualified firms to submit applications to oversee construction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The top three firms will be awarded contracts at $20 million each.

Proposals will be based on factors like relevant experience, technical expertise and the ability to deliver high-quality results.

The proposal submission deadline is October 15 and winners are expected to be announced in winter 2024/2025.

To submit a proposal, click here.