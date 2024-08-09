MDSHA warns drivers to still remain vigilant even after the rain stops

The State Highway Administration is warning drivers to stay vigilant on the roads even after the rain stops.

Since trees are waterlogged and the ground is saturated, they can still topple over.

If you see a downed tree or branch, don't move them yourself.

"They do get hung up in utility wires, and with wet ground, you're getting in close proximity of downed wires that still could be live. That's a very dangerous situation," said Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland State Highway Administration.

The department also says to be careful driving through any amount of water.

All it takes is 12 inches to float a car and two inches to disable one.

And if you need help on the road, you can always dial #77.