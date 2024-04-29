MD's new Superintendent of schools aims to Wright the ship

Maryland’s new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Carey Wright, means business.

Since last October, she has served as interim superintendent.

In that short amount of time, she won over her contemporaries and was unanimously voted to take over on a permanent basis. Her four year team starts on July 1st.

Wright stated that her first order of business is to boost literacy levels and math skills, as well as test scores.

Her strategy for achieving this goal is to increase accountability for faculty and staff across departments.