MD's Legislative Black Caucus releases 2025 priorities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — From housing to education to healthcare, Maryland's Legislative Black Caucus has a bit of everything on its agenda.

They're bringing back some efforts from previous years in the public safety arena; looking to end the automatic charging of youth as adults for a number of offenses.

"Some of the more violent offenses we left out, I think we can use this as a building block. I deeply believe we need to end the practice of auto charging. I fundamentally believe that," said Senator Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County.

The group is also looking for a commission to study reparations in the state.

"The commission will carefully consider and evaluate a range of reparations proposals that will not only consider financial restitution, but will also support strategies to support and uplift vulnerable communities," said Delegate Alethia McCaskill, a Democrat from Baltimore County.

As for Governor Wes Moore's proposed budget, Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins is against making changes to the blueprint for Maryland's future.

Wilkins pointed out the elimination of community schools under Moore's plan.

"Community schools is more than lip service. Community schools provide wrap around services to our schools around the state that have the highest concentration of poverty," said Wilkins.

The group also wants to expand access to expungements or chances to get out of prison early.

With the second look act allowing people who committed crimes as youth to have a chance at sentence reduction.

"The Black Caucus believes that it is critical to hold our youth accountable for their behavior and their crimes but fight for those who've been incarcerated at least 20 years for crimes committed as a teen," said Delegate Cheryl Pasteur, a Democrat from Baltimore County.

The caucus pointed to startling statistics of Maryland's prison population being made up of majority people of color despite the state being majority white.

"Maryland leads the country with incarceration of African Americans more than twice the national average at 72% with Blacks accounting for only 32% in the state," said Pasteur.

The Legislative Black Caucus will be busy over the next 82 days with bills being heard in multiple committees on a variety of topics.