MDOT MTA wants your input on how to improve a bus stop in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — While waiting for the bus, you want to be as comfortable as possible. Well, the Maryland Department of Transportation is trying to understand how they can help make that wait a good experience for customers.

On Monday, MDOT took to social media and released a survey in regards to the bus stop located in the Giant/Walmart parking lot in Catonsville.

They say the survey will help to better understand what kinds of improvements would make the current bus stop better.

If you would like to participate in the survey, click here.