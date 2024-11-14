MDOT to hold Governor's Minority & Small Business Summit at Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Maryland is giving people an opportunity to get free help to run or start a small business.

On Tuesday, November 19, the state will host a Minority and Small Business Outreach Summit.

It'll be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

More than 800 business owners are expected to be out there.

One state official said there's a lot of money businesses can make through the state.

"We have over $7 billion of opportunities for businesses to take advantage of. And so this is anyone that's doing professional engineering, professional services, it bridges construction, anything you could think of. There's probably an opportunity in the state for you to take advantage of, and especially for businesses," said Tony Bridges, the assistant secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation.

It costs $75 for a business to register for the event.

If you want to register for the event, click here.