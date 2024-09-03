MDOT announces $1.3 billion in budget cuts with 6-year capital spending plan

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation announced they'll have to make some budget cuts from their six-year capital spending program.

The program is outlined by an $18.9 billion plan to make improvements to the state's transportation system.

The cuts, totaling $1.3 billion, would defer some of the department's other projects. This includes improvements to I-695 at I-70 (Triple Bridges), rehabilitation of the Light Rail System, having buses transition to zero emissions and other projects.

“Despite significant budgetary challenges, the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to prioritize the safety of all who use our transportation system and make investments in projects that will help grow our economy," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

WMAR-2 News reported in March about the Department of Transportation experiencing a more than $2 billion deficit over the next six years.

Then in May, new legislation passed where Maryland car owners will see an increase in registration fees.

Starting July 1 passenger cars weighing up to 3,500 pounds will be forced to pay $221 every two years as opposed to the current $135 rate which includes vehicles weighing up to 3,700 pounds.

Electric vehicle owners, meanwhile, will eventually be stuck with a surcharge between $100 - $125 on top of registration renewal fees, depending on whether their vehicle is zero admissions or plug-in hybrid model.

Although the surcharge was not implemented this past July, it will at some point on or before July 1, 2025.

Raising registration fees was an option presented to make up for some of the department's debt.

Another option recommended was that toll rates be adjusted, including on out-of-state E-Z Passes.