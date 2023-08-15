MDH launches website that lists vaccination clinics statewide

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new website which lists vaccination clinics offered by local health departments statewide, including children's back-to-school and COVID-19 clinics.

The new sitewill also list flu vaccination clinics when available.

Health officials urge parents to take advantage of these clinics to stay-up-to-date on their children's vaccinations.

In 2022-2023, Maryland reported vaccination rates of 98-99% of all students reporting.

For more information, click here.