MDH launches website that lists vaccination clinics statewide

Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 15, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new website which lists vaccination clinics offered by local health departments statewide, including children's back-to-school and COVID-19 clinics.

The new sitewill also list flu vaccination clinics when available.

Health officials urge parents to take advantage of these clinics to stay-up-to-date on their children's vaccinations.

In 2022-2023, Maryland reported vaccination rates of 98-99% of all students reporting.

For more information, click here.

