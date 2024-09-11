MDH announces new program for teens struggling with substance abuse

BALTIMORE — There's a new program available for Marylanders under 21 struggling with substance and opioid disorders.
The Maryland Department of Health announced a new residential program that provides inpatient services, including 15 new beds.
The program will be based in Baltimore and provide services to youth statewide.
Patients who are in the program will receive:
- 24-hour medical monitoring and evaluation
- Substance, opioid and alcohol treatment services
- Family treatment and engagement
- Culturally and linguistically appropriate services
- Interventions to apply recovery skills and prevent relapse
- Support in promoting personal responsibility
- Help to reintegrate into the community
