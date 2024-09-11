MDH announces new program for teens struggling with substance abuse

BALTIMORE — There's a new program available for Marylanders under 21 struggling with substance and opioid disorders.

The Maryland Department of Health announced a new residential program that provides inpatient services, including 15 new beds.

The program will be based in Baltimore and provide services to youth statewide.

Patients who are in the program will receive:



24-hour medical monitoring and evaluation

Substance, opioid and alcohol treatment services

Family treatment and engagement

Culturally and linguistically appropriate services

Interventions to apply recovery skills and prevent relapse

Support in promoting personal responsibility

Help to reintegrate into the community

