MD Zoo's 3-month-old baby giraffe Titali ready to meet visitors with special viewing passes starting tomorrow

BALTMORE — A three-month-old baby giraffe named Titali is ready to meet her first visitors at the Maryland Zoo starting tomorrow.

The Giraffe House, which has been closed since Titali's birth in March, will open to limited groups of visitors who purchase special viewing passes.

Zoo officials have been carefully preparing the young giraffe for her public debut, as she can be easily startled by new experiences. They've been gradually introducing her to the sights, sounds, and smells she'll encounter when the Giraffe House fully reopens later this summer.

"Obviously as a new animal she has to understand what's happening in the world around her, so we just really want her to be comfortable," said a zoo representative. "We expect this to be a long term home for her, so we want everything to be safe and comfortable for her, so we're just very slowly kind of letting people come into the building to be able to see the giraffe calf, who is ridiculously cute."

A limited number of viewing passes will be available each day for $25, or $20 for zoo members. The funds raised through these special viewing opportunities will support giraffe care and conservation efforts across Africa.

The full reopening of the Giraffe House is expected later this summer, giving Titali more time to adjust to her surroundings and visitors.

